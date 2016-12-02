Do You Know What Happened In Tech At The End Of November?
A big change at Netflix, fake news for days, tech in the Trump White House, and the dubious explosion of r/altright. Our weekly tech news quiz.
-
Netflix will finally allow you to do what this week?Play episodes backwardsShare episodes on social mediaDownload shows offlineWatch shows concurrently with faraway friends
You can download shows and movies offline now.
Hallelujah. Long plane rides and car trips just got so much easier to deal with.
-
What kind of media can you post to Instagram as of this week?Live videoStickers on videosHi-def videoNaked pics
But once you the recording is over, the video is gone forever. *Poof*
-
Fake news on social media, particularly on Facebook, is influencing the people and politics of which countries besides the US?ItalyMyanmarGermanyRussiaThe UKBrazilAll of the above
And probably more than the ones mentioned here. Oof.
-
What did the r/altright subreddit do this week to make its membership seem huge?Paid attendees to attend a political rally it hostedAdded a bunch of fake zeroes to its subscriber countHacked people's Twitter accounts to make it seem like they were r/altright membersCirculated fake news articles on Facebook that inflated its membership numbers
R/altright's membership seemingly ballooned to 8,190,000,000 last week, which is greater than the population of the Earth. It turns out that the moderators, who can customize the name of the subreddit, added six zeroes.
-
Trump's new Transportation Secretary pick, Elaine Chao, has spoken favorably about which transportation companies?Tesla and ChevyUber and LyftHyperloop OneChariotGoogle and Apple’s self-driving car divisions
In a previous speech to the American Action Forum panel, Chao said of Uber and Lyft, “at a minimum, government policies must not stifle the innovation that has made this sector such an explosive driver of job growth and opportunity."
-
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.