Do You Know What Happened In Tech At The End Of November?

tech

A big change at Netflix, fake news for days, tech in the Trump White House, and the dubious explosion of r/altright. Our weekly tech news quiz.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 2, 2016, at 6:06 p.m. ET

  1. Netflix will finally allow you to do what this week?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Play episodes backwards
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Share episodes on social media
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Download shows offline
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Watch shows concurrently with faraway friends
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You can download shows and movies offline now.

    Hallelujah. Long plane rides and car trips just got so much easier to deal with.

    You can download shows and movies offline now.

  2. What kind of media can you post to Instagram as of this week?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Live video
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Stickers on videos
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hi-def video
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Naked pics
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    We're doin' it live.

    But once you the recording is over, the video is gone forever. *Poof*

    We're doin' it live.

  3. Fake news on social media, particularly on Facebook, is influencing the people and politics of which countries besides the US?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Italy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Myanmar
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Germany
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Russia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The UK
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brazil
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    All of them.

    And probably more than the ones mentioned here. Oof.

    All of them.
    Via Getty Images

  4. What did the r/altright subreddit do this week to make its membership seem huge?

    BuzzFeed News
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Paid attendees to attend a political rally it hosted
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Added a bunch of fake zeroes to its subscriber count
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hacked people's Twitter accounts to make it seem like they were r/altright members
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Circulated fake news articles on Facebook that inflated its membership numbers
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Added "000,000" to the name of their subscribers

    R/altright's membership seemingly ballooned to 8,190,000,000 last week, which is greater than the population of the Earth. It turns out that the moderators, who can customize the name of the subreddit, added six zeroes.

  5. Trump's new Transportation Secretary pick, Elaine Chao, has spoken favorably about which transportation companies?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tesla and Chevy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Uber and Lyft
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hyperloop One
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chariot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Google and Apple’s self-driving car divisions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Uber and Lyft

    In a previous speech to the American Action Forum panel, Chao said of Uber and Lyft, “at a minimum, government policies must not stifle the innovation that has made this sector such an explosive driver of job growth and opportunity."

    Uber and Lyft
    Via Getty Images
