Three Children Were Allegedly Forced By Their Parents To Live In A Plywood Box

Police arrested two parents who they say forced their children to live in a plywood box on a filthy property in the desert.

Police in rural California say three children lived in a small plywood box in squalid conditions on a property overrun with cats.

The parents — Mona Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73 — were arrested Wednesday by San Bernardino sheriff's deputies at the property in the desert community of Joshua Tree.

Authorities initially said the children — ages 11, 13, and 14 — were forced to live in the plywood box for four years. But on Friday they said they had spent three years in a gutted trailer, and one year in the box, which according to the sheriff's department was about 20 feet long, 4 feet high, and 10 feet wide. The children, however, had no obvious injuries, officials said.

In announcing the arrests, San Bernardino sheriff's officials had also characterized the situation as children being held in captivity. But on Friday, they clarified that the children had built the shelter themselves and lived there with their mother.