The Suspected Pipe Bomber Was Reported For Tweeting Threats At A Journalist But Twitter Said He Didn't Violate Its Rules

“We will see you 4 sure. Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you [ sic ] home,” he tweeted.

Twitter / Screenshot

The man suspected of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump threatened the life of a cable news contributor in a tweet earlier this month, but Twitter told her it did not violate its guidelines. Cesar Altieri Sayoc, who was identified Friday as the suspect behind the 13 “improvised explosive devices” that were intercepted over the past week, has a history of threatening people repeatedly on social media. But one of them, Rochelle Ritchie, a cable news contributor and former journalist, tweeted that Twitter did not penalize Sayoc after she reported his threatening tweet.

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! https://t.co/xBY8FMbqnq Twitter

Less than three weeks ago, Sayoc replied to a tweet from Ritchie in which she said she was an independent political thinker. “So you like to make threats. We Unconquered Seminole Tribe will answer your threats. We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp. We will see you 4 sure. Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you [sic] home,” he tweeted. The tweet included a picture of Ritchie and a screenshot of a local news report about the discovery of a corpse in the Everglades.

Twitter / Screenshot

Ritchie responded, “Threatening my life...bad idea.” Ritchie did not immediately answer BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. But on Friday, after Sayoc was identified as the pipe bomb suspect, she shared a screenshot of an email showing that Twitter had determined that Sayoc’s tweet was within the boundaries of its terms of service. A Twitter spokesperson on Friday declined to elaborate, telling BuzzFeed News, “This is an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We do not have a comment.” Sayoc’s Twitter account also became inaccessible Friday afternoon. Sayoc tweeted images at former vice president Joe Biden that outlined a similar trajectory. They showed an airboat, a swamp, and a cloud of blood in the water. Another tweet seemed to say Sayoc would feed Biden’s body parts to alligators.

Twitter / Screenshot

Sayoc also tweeted other threats at CNN anchors, Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer, and US Sen. Cory Booker.



Twitter / Screenshot