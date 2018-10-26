The Suspected Pipe Bomber Was Reported For Tweeting Threats At A Journalist But Twitter Said He Didn't Violate Its Rules
“We will see you 4 sure. Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you [sic] home,” he tweeted.
The man suspected of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump threatened the life of a cable news contributor in a tweet earlier this month, but Twitter told her it did not violate its guidelines.
Cesar Altieri Sayoc, who was identified Friday as the suspect behind the 13 “improvised explosive devices” that were intercepted over the past week, has a history of threatening people repeatedly on social media. But one of them, Rochelle Ritchie, a cable news contributor and former journalist, tweeted that Twitter did not penalize Sayoc after she reported his threatening tweet.
Less than three weeks ago, Sayoc replied to a tweet from Ritchie in which she said she was an independent political thinker. “So you like to make threats. We Unconquered Seminole Tribe will answer your threats. We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp. We will see you 4 sure. Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you [sic] home,” he tweeted.
The tweet included a picture of Ritchie and a screenshot of a local news report about the discovery of a corpse in the Everglades.
Ritchie responded, “Threatening my life...bad idea.”
Ritchie did not immediately answer BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. But on Friday, after Sayoc was identified as the pipe bomb suspect, she shared a screenshot of an email showing that Twitter had determined that Sayoc’s tweet was within the boundaries of its terms of service.
A Twitter spokesperson on Friday declined to elaborate, telling BuzzFeed News, “This is an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We do not have a comment.”
Sayoc’s Twitter account also became inaccessible Friday afternoon.
Sayoc tweeted images at former vice president Joe Biden that outlined a similar trajectory. They showed an airboat, a swamp, and a cloud of blood in the water. Another tweet seemed to say Sayoc would feed Biden’s body parts to alligators.
Sayoc also tweeted other threats at CNN anchors, Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer, and US Sen. Cory Booker.
Sayoc’s van was also plastered with stickers that showed targets over the faces of many of the people he allegedly sent bombs to.
FBI Director Chris Wray would not address Sayoc’s background or his motives. Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications, and assaulting current and former federal officers.
He faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice.
