A Thief Allegedly Used A Bird Scooter To Flee The Scene Of A Crime

A burglar allegedly fled the scene of the crime on a Bird electric scooter Tuesday and the company is reportedly cooperating in the investigation.



Michael Leppert, a 51-year-old lobbyist, told BuzzFeed News he was in the shower on the second floor of his house in Indianapolis when he heard an unidentified noise downstairs. He left the shower and called down “Hello?” and the noise stopped. But when he went downstairs, he saw his back door was open and that his wallet, laptop, and backpack were gone.

A neighbor who had come to his yard to close an open gate told Leppert she had seen what she thought was a delivery man in his backyard on the phone and then riding away on a scooter. Leppert said his yard is roughly 30 to 40 yards off the nearest street, so the alleged thief would likely have ridden the scooter to his house.

He called the police — he said they weren’t interested in the scooter — and tweeted at Bird for help.