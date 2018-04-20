Avicii Has Died At 28

The Swedish DJ, who made the smash hits "Levels" and "Wake Me Up," had retired from touring in 2016 due to health problems.

Tim Bergling, the Swedish DJ who went by the stage name Avicii, has died. He was 28.



Bergling was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon local time, according to his publicist Diana Baron and confirmed by the Royal Oman Police. The cause of death was not disclosed. The musician was in Oman to visit friends, according to the New York Times.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," Baron said in a statement.

Bergling became one of the biggest names in electronic music and one of its highest-paid acts, playing sold-out shows and festivals throughout the world and collaborating with famous artists across genres.

A large number of musicians mourned his death on social media just minutes after news broke of his death. A post on Sweden's official Facebook page read, "We are very saddened by the death of Avicii, Swedish house DJ and producer."

He had retired from touring in 2016 due to health issues, though he continued to make music in the studio. He canceled a series of shows in 2014 after having his gallbladder and appendix removed, and at times he experienced acute pancreatitis induced by excessive drinking.

"I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it," he wrote on his website about retiring. "But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense — the studio."



Bergling was famous for smash-hit electronic songs like "Levels" and "Wake Me Up." His most recent EP, Avicii (01), had just been nominated for a 2018 Billboard Music Award. He had previously earned two Grammy nominations for Best Dance Recording, one for "Levels" in 2013 and one for "Sunshine" in 2012.



He is survived by his parents, sister, and two brothers.

