Are These Autotuned Trump Songs Better Than The Originals?

It was a trend that gave us the Bed Intruder Song and the theme song to "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Autotune The News may have largely gone out of fashion, but the style has taken on new life on social media with one user's videos of President Trump. Chaouch Zakaria, aka Maestroziikos, makes covers of popular songs pieced together with autotuned pieces of sound found on TV, computers, or even office supply cabinets. Some of his videos eschew politics in favor of using Siri or the Windows error message as raw materials for songs.

A week after the 2016 election, he published his first Trump song, a cover of Justin Beiber's "Baby."

Chaouch told BuzzFeed News he's inspired by the original Autotune the News videos and that one video takes him nearly 50 hours of work to make.

Let's compare Maestroziikos' songs to the originals. Here's his Trump version of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."