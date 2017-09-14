Are These Autotuned Trump Songs Better Than The Originals?
Autotune the news returns
Remember Autotune The News?
It was a trend that gave us the Bed Intruder Song and the theme song to "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Autotune The News may have largely gone out of fashion, but the style has taken on new life on social media with one user's videos of President Trump. Chaouch Zakaria, aka Maestroziikos, makes covers of popular songs pieced together with autotuned pieces of sound found on TV, computers, or even office supply cabinets. Some of his videos eschew politics in favor of using Siri or the Windows error message as raw materials for songs.
A week after the 2016 election, he published his first Trump song, a cover of Justin Beiber's "Baby."
Chaouch told BuzzFeed News he's inspired by the original Autotune the News videos and that one video takes him nearly 50 hours of work to make.
Let's compare Maestroziikos' songs to the originals. Here's his Trump version of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."
ADVERTISEMENT
And here's the original:
-
So what do you think??
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
Let's make sure we get a statistically significant sample. Here's Maestroziikos' Trump version of "Despacito":
ADVERTISEMENT
And the original, although if you haven't heard this song by now...
-
What's your take??
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
ADVERTISEMENT
One more. Here's Trump on the Maestroziikos track with "2U" by David Guetta featuring Justin Beiber.
And the original:
-
Dying to know your opinion.
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.