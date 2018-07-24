Terrifying Photos Of The Wildfires That Have Killed At Least 49 People Outside Athens

The fire chief has urged residents to "just leave."

The sky over the Parthenon temple turned orange with smoke on Monday.

Wildfires that ignited Monday near Athens have killed at least 49 people and injured more than 150, according to Greek fire services, as hundreds of firefighters and first responders struggled to contain the blazes and evacuate residents. At least 156 adults are injured, 11 critically, the fire brigade told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday morning, as well as 16 children. A further 199 people are still missing, the emergency services wrote on Twitter.

The Greek government has declared a state of emergency and asked the European Union for aid.



The fires broke out on both sides of Athens, in the pine forests to the west of the city and in coastal towns to the northeast. By early evening, the skies over the Parthenon had turned orange from the smoke.



Emergency services recorded 47 separate fires over 24 hours, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.

It's not yet clear what caused the fires, but a dry winter has left much of the area vulnerable, and strong winds Monday have fanned the flames.

The voluminous smoke prompted the closure of a major highway, and officials have urged immediate evacuation of affected areas.



“People should leave, close up their homes and just leave. People cannot tolerate so much smoke for so many hours,” Senior Fire Chief Achilleas Tzouvaras said, according to Reuters. “This is an extreme situation.”



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has returned early from a trip to Bosnia to preside over the government's response to the emergency.

“It's a difficult night for Greece,” Tsipras said as fires continued to rage into the night Monday.