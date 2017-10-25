As An Anti-Trump Group Gears Up For A Peaceful Protest, Conservatives Online Warn Of Civil War

Refuse Fascism is calling for a peaceful protest a day starting November 4th, but conservatives online are saying "antifa" writ large is calling for all-out violent war in the streets.

Conservatives online are seizing on a call for peaceful protest and casting it as a call for violent revolution online.

An anti-Trump group called Refuse Fascism is calling for a protest a day starting November 4th across the United States. Organizers are asking protesters to come out every day until the Trump administration is no longer in power.

Known best for its ubiquitous signs emblazoned with a black-and-white "NO!" signs, Refuse Fascism advocates for the removal of Trump in the belief that his administration is a step closer to a fascist American government.

Sunsara Taylor, one of the co-founders of the group, told BuzzFeed News that Refuse Fascism organizes "mass nonviolent political protests" — November 4 included — because "only a movement that draws in millions in nonviolent sustained political protest can create the kind of society-wide political crisis where this regime is removed from power."

However, Taylor says the group "respects that people protest in different ways" and that condemning other protesters, even violent ones, "feeds into the divisive 'good protester, bad protester' narrative."

"People have the right to defend themselves if they are unjustly attacked," Taylor said, "and I won't condemn others who are standing up against fascism whose tactics I may not agree with."

Refuse Fascism's call-to-action on its website reads:



ON NOVEMBER 4, 2017: We will gather in the streets and public squares of cities and towns across this country, at first many thousands declaring that this whole regime is illegitimate and that we will not stop until our single demand is met: This Nightmare Must End: the Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! Our protest must grow day after day and night after night—thousands becoming hundreds of thousands, and then millions—determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Trump/Pence Regime poses to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power

It does not mention violence.

Jordan Peltz, who works for the private company US Warrant Service, posted a video to his YouTube channel in late September warning of an upcoming civil war. The video has been reposted and viewed hundreds of thousands of times.