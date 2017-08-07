Apple Just Launched A "Shot On iPhone" Instagram Account

The description of the Apple account reads, "Welcome to @apple. Tag #ShotOniPhone to take part," indicating that Apple is searching for photos on Instagram to post on its account. Instagram users around the world have been already been posting photos using the hashtag.



iTunes, Apple Music, iBooks, Planet of the Apps, Carpool Karaoke, and Beats headphones already have Instagram accounts. The new Instagram account appears to source images from iPhone photographers around the world.

The account's first posts all bear the hashtag #ShotOniPhone, which is also the tagline of a prominent iPhone marketing campaign.