Apple Just Launched A "Shot On iPhone" Instagram Account
The account gained 20,000 followers in 40 minutes.
Apple just launched an official Instagram account dedicated to iPhone photography, and it's looking for iPhone photographers to feature.
The description of the Apple account reads, "Welcome to @apple. Tag #ShotOniPhone to take part," indicating that Apple is searching for photos on Instagram to post on its account. Instagram users around the world have been already been posting photos using the hashtag.
iTunes, Apple Music, iBooks, Planet of the Apps, Carpool Karaoke, and Beats headphones already have Instagram accounts. The new Instagram account appears to source images from iPhone photographers around the world.
The account's first posts all bear the hashtag #ShotOniPhone, which is also the tagline of a prominent iPhone marketing campaign.
Each post is a collection of several photos with personal remarks from their photographers.
The account's following is growing rapidly. At 10 a.m. PST, it had 70,000 followers. By 2:30 p.m., it had 188,000.
Here are some more of the posts:
Apple's new account is also posting Instagram Stories:
The account's stories currently show Instagram users' photos, which are narrated by sound clips of the photographers talking about their photo subjects and their approaches to photography.
Apple did not respond to request for comment.
