Apple Is Delaying Its New Wireless AirPod Headphones

The new Bluetooth headphones, announced in conjunction with the iPhone 7, were supposed to ship in October.

Apple has delayed shipping its new AirPods headphones, announced in conjunction with the headphone-jackless iPhone 7 in early September. The cordless Bluetooth headphones, which cost $159, were scheduled to ship this October.

Even at launch, the AirPods and the iPhone 7 did not have the same shipping date. The iPhone 7 has been released, and customers have been given a special adapter for plugging in their standard headphone cords.

An Apple spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, "The early response to AirPods has been incredible. We don't believe in shipping a product before it's ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers."

The spokesperson declined to give a rough shipping date and declined to comment on any issues that may have delayed the shipment.

This is unusual for Apple, which typically hits its promised product release dates.