Amazon Wants To Make Yoga Pants

Amazon is looking to make and sell its own branded workout apparel.



Recode first reported that Amazon had listed several "brand manager" jobs on its site that called for people with experience in the clothing industry “to build authentic activewear private label brands." Sources familiar with Amazon's plans tell BuzzFeed News that this is indeed the case.

The rise of fashionable athletic wear brands like LuluLemon, which people wear not only in the gym but everywhere, has been one of the biggest fashion trends in recent memory. Competition and product saturation may be cutting individual brands' market share, though.

Amazon has already developed a suite of eight other clothing brands like the high-end womenswear brand Society New York, the kids clothing line Scout & Ro, and the men's shoe company Franklin and Freeman, among others. According to fashion news site WWD, these eight private labels account for 1,800 products sold on Amazon. Most recently it rolled out a brand of men's shirts under the label Buttoned Down. Creating an athleisure clothing line to add to its other collections makes sense for Amazon. And because the e-commerce giant has a trove of data on customer browsing and purchasing habits, it has an advantage over many of its athleisure competitors.

Amazon also sells a number of branded consumer goods — from diapers to batteries — under the name AmazonBasics. It sells packaged foods through private-label brands, including Happy Belly, Wickedly Prime, and Mama Bear.

Amazon declined comment on its plans for a line of workout apparel.