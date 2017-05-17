Amazon Just Improved Its Cheapest Tablet

Fire 7, Fire 8 HD, and their kid-friendly versions will be thinner and lighter and have longer battery life, though their prices will remain the same.

The Fire 7 is the cheapest option in Amazon's tablet line. It's getting thinner and lighter, with a better screen and longer battery life. Amazon also says it will have more consistent Wi-Fi connectivity. The new and improved version of the Fire 7 will stay the same price: $49.99. It'll be available in three new colors: "Punch Red, Marine Blue, and Canary Yellow," as Amazon describes them. The tablet is currently available in black, blue, magenta, and tangerine , and the black option will still be available.

The tablets have had Alexa enabled on them since last year.

Users can press the home button to tell Alexa, Amazon's AI-powered voice assistant, to play videos or music or audiobooks, buy things, read the news, or display and read weather reports.

And the kids version of the Fire 7 is getting the same updates. The Fire 8 HD will have a bigger screen.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition and the 8 HD Kids Edition are essentially the same tablets as the adult versions, but they come with a two-year free replacement guarantee for when kids destroy them. The Fire 8 HD Kids is getting an upgraded 8" screen, enlarged from its current 7". Included with the tablets is a year’s worth of Amazon FreeTime, Amazon's vetted library of kids' content that includes parental controls.



The new Fire 7 Kids bundle retails for $99.99, the same price as its previous iteration. Amazon is cutting prices here, too: The cost of the Kids Fire 8 HD bundle will decrease from $139.99 to $129.99.