Alexa Just Interrupted A Tech Executive At CES And Said "That's Not True"
A Qualcomm representative was talking about Alexa's capabilities in vehicles when it cut in.
Amazon's Alexa may have planted the seed of the AI revolution Monday when it interrupted a demonstration at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
A representative of the chipmaker Qualcomm was speaking about Alexa's ability to recommend nearby hotels and restaurants while humans were driving. That's when the digital assistant quipped "No, that's not true," though it's not clear what it was responding to.
The Qualcomm representative then joked that he would "make sure not to ask Alexa any questions."
The demonstration showed off the various ways Qualcomm chips allow drivers to use Alexa and other Amazon services while on the road, according to a press release from the company.
“We’re excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to demonstrate how voice-first interactions can simplify the in-car experience for customers," Ned Curic, vice president of Alexa Auto at Amazon, said in the statement.
Qualcomm, CES, and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
