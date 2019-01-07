Alexa Just Interrupted A Tech Executive At CES And Said "That's Not True"

A Qualcomm representative was talking about Alexa's capabilities in vehicles when it cut in.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Amazon's Alexa may have planted the seed of the AI revolution Monday when it interrupted a demonstration at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



Qualcomm got a comment from Alexa: “not, that’s no true.” at CES News conference #CES2019

A representative of the chipmaker Qualcomm was speaking about Alexa's ability to recommend nearby hotels and restaurants while humans were driving. That's when the digital assistant quipped "No, that's not true," though it's not clear what it was responding to. The Qualcomm representative then joked that he would "make sure not to ask Alexa any questions."

Hehe, Alexa just randomly blurted "No, that's not true" during @Qualcomm's demo of Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. @amazon #CES2019