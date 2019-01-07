BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Alexa Just Interrupted A Tech Executive At CES And Said "That's Not True"

Alexa Just Interrupted A Tech Executive At CES And Said "That's Not True"

A Qualcomm representative was talking about Alexa's capabilities in vehicles when it cut in.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 7, 2019, at 5:25 p.m. ET

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Amazon's Alexa may have planted the seed of the AI revolution Monday when it interrupted a demonstration at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Qualcomm got a comment from Alexa: “not, that’s no true.” at CES News conference #CES2019
Lulu @drlulujiang

Qualcomm got a comment from Alexa: “not, that’s no true.” at CES News conference #CES2019

Reply Retweet Favorite

A representative of the chipmaker Qualcomm was speaking about Alexa's ability to recommend nearby hotels and restaurants while humans were driving. That's when the digital assistant quipped "No, that's not true," though it's not clear what it was responding to.

The Qualcomm representative then joked that he would "make sure not to ask Alexa any questions."

Hehe, Alexa just randomly blurted "No, that's not true" during @Qualcomm's demo of Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. @amazon #CES2019
Tina Trinh @TinaTrinhNYC

Hehe, Alexa just randomly blurted "No, that's not true" during @Qualcomm's demo of Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. @amazon #CES2019

Reply Retweet Favorite

The demonstration showed off the various ways Qualcomm chips allow drivers to use Alexa and other Amazon services while on the road, according to a press release from the company.

“We’re excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to demonstrate how voice-first interactions can simplify the in-car experience for customers," Ned Curic, vice president of Alexa Auto at Amazon, said in the statement.

Qualcomm, CES, and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT