Major carriers are joining a growing chorus of critics coming out against Trump's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting everyone who crosses the border illegally.

Several major airlines said Wednesday that they do not want to be used to transport children to detention facilities after they have been separated from their parents at the US–Mexico border, eliciting a rebuke from the Department of Homeland Security.

American Airlines said that while it has no knowledge that the federal government has used its planes to transport the immigrant children, "We would be extremely disappointed to learn that is the case."

"We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it," American Airlines said in a statement. "We have every expectation the government will comply with our request and we thank them for doing so."

United Airlines also said that it has not seen evidence of its planes being used to transport immigrant children under President Donald Trump's policy, but had asked to be kept out of it.

"Based on our serious concerns about this policy and how it’s in deep conflict with our company’s values, we have contacted federal officials to inform them that they should not transport immigrant children on United aircraft who have been separated from their parents," the airline said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines issued a similar appeal.

"We do not wish to have involvement in the process of separating children from their parents," a Southwest spokesperson said. "Therefore, we appeal to anyone making those types of travel decisions not to utilize Southwest Airlines."