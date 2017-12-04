Police said Lisa Marie Garcia sent death threats to herself and another woman while posing as her ex-boyfriend.

Brandon Berrott and one of the allegedly fake messages written under his name.

A Texas woman allegedly got her ex-boyfriend repeatedly arrested by posing as him on Facebook and Instagram and sending herself death threats.



Lisa Marie Garcia, 22, of Baytown, Texas, allegedly started posing as her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Berrott, in September, according to court documents. Garcia was taken into custody by police last week.

"You thought you could send me to jail and I wouldn't get out jokes on you now am really coming for you there's nobody that's going to fucking miss you anyways, but like I said my mom works for Harris so it wasn't so hard getting released from jail," Garcia allegedly wrote, according to a screenshot provided by Berrott's lawyer Carl Moore.

He lost his job, was arrested and jailed "at least four times," and was placed on house arrest because of the fake threats, Moore said.



"This should be a warning to all police agencies to do a thorough police investigation. I find it highly unfair that a person could make these false accusations and they be taken as proof without any further investigation," Moore said.