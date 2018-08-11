A Virginia Lawmaker Said That Russian Interference Stoked Violence In Charlottesville “They use things like this divisive racial fight which ignores the commonalities we have as Americans, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion,” Rep. Thomas Garrett said. Twitter

A Virginia member of Congress said Saturday that Russian meddling stoked the violence in Charlottesville that left one anti-racist protester dead last year.

Speaking to CNN, Rep. Tom Garrett said that he and the director of the FBI received a closed-door briefing roughly two months ago about the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, a town he represents. Intelligence officers said that Russian meddling had worsened white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, according to Garrett.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Garrett didn’t specify what Russian government agents did, though they have used Facebook to incite racial tension in the past.

“I asked if Russian inter-meddling [sic] had to do with fomenting the flames of what happened in Charlottesville. I was told ‘Yes. It did,’” he said. “As a member of Homeland Security, that’s seriously what scares me most. Americans pitted against Americans over real differences but that are minimal in the grand scheme of things.” Garrett’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local activists disagreed with his remarks. Emily Gorcenski, an anti-racist activist who protested the Unite the Right rally last year and has worked to expose white supremacists’ identities, wrote on Twitter, “Russia had NOTHING to do with what happened in Charlottesville. I have seen the perpetrators with my own eyes, been inside their organizing circles, exposed them, and more.”

The rally brought together hundreds of white nationalists, who fought with a broad swath of anti-racist counterprotesters. One white nationalist, James Alex Fields Jr., allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of protesters, injuring dozens and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The organizer of the Unite the Right Rally, Jason Kessler, has planned an anniversary rally for Aug. 12 in the park in front of the White House.



