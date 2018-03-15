People Lost Some Weird Shit In Uber Cars Last Year. Here's The List. "Two packets of Dead Sea mud," a jetpack, and "my brother"???? Twitter

On Wednesday, Uber released its annual list of the things passengers left behind after their rides were over.

The company did the same thing for 2016 said then that a driver will on average return 11 lost items to passengers over the course of a year. The number remained the same in 2017. The statistic was pulled from data on people who had taken more than 500 rides since 2016.

The most common items people lost were pretty much the ones you'd expect: phones, wallets, keys, and clothes.

Last year, rings were #2. Yikes.

According to Uber, people lost the most stuff between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., because obviously.

There were a couple things about the list that we didn't expect, though...

The cities where the most stuff was left behind don't seem to be with the places where people take the most Ubers: the most forgetful riders are in DuBois, Pennsylvania, and Athens, Georgia.

The date when people reported the most stuff lost? Sept. 17, 2017, which was...the night of the Emmys?

Were the Emmys that lit? Maybe it was just coincidence: Uber said people were most likely to report things lost on Sundays, which Sept. 17 was.

Some people lost some strange shit, though. Here are the 25 most ~unique~ and ridiculous items exactly as Uber passengers described them: Rawpixel / Getty Images

1. My brother 2. A Burger King visor 3. Gold grills with diamonds 4. Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail 5. Divorce papers 6. Marriage certificate 7. Two packets of Dead Sea mud 8. Rhinestone mask 9. Cat carrier 10 Flat screen TV 11. A green Birkenstock right shoe 12. Jetpack 13. College diploma 14. Forest Green alpaca scarf 15. Tuxedo 16. Butcher knife 17. Tax returns 18. Box full of hair extensions 19. Dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin 20. Bulletproof vest 21. A black collapsible wagon 22. Minnie Mouse light-up ears 23. A bride's veil 24. A red cape 25. A Pokémon card holder

Last year's list included a lobster (unclear if it was dead or alive), "valuable Nordic walking poles," a laser, an "expensive slipper," a "meat packet," a diary, and a "money bag." The company said that, since the process is between individual riders and drivers, it doesn't know whether the items made it back to their owners.

Uber made a video last year showing how to retrieve your items. If you, too, have lost your divorce papers in a stranger's car, you should watch it! View this video on YouTube youtube.com