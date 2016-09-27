Was America Swayed By Last Night's Debates?

Who taught you how to argue? I grew up between Margaret Thatcher and Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha, and so I learned how to argue by osmosis, raised in a Nigerian-British household — first in London, then in Lagos — where you were encouraged to have political opinions and then defend them rigorously. It was tiring, and I was not exactly built for it. But we adapt.

At the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University, Clinton looked like a political animal that had learned to adapt. The evidence was there: that shoulder shimmy, and the almost delighted “OK!” when moderator Lester Holt asked the candidates about their sense of judgment; her (genuine?) smiles at several points over the course of the evening. That was Clinton adapting in real time, in front of the nation.

Her face, ever-present thanks to a split screen that showed both the former secretary and her opponent, seemed at rest. Buoyed by her location, and the mock debates she had been participating in, Clinton was easy, making the jokes that she had been advised to get off, even if some had a problem with all that smiling. By contrast, Trump made his customary word salad: “Tremendous” made several appearances, as did the slightly odd sentence constructions we have become used to. On the subject of keeping jobs in the country he ended a long run with: “...new companies will start and I look very, very much forward to doing it.” Still, it wasn’t the weirdest thing he’s ever said.

In a piece for the New Yorker on the long tradition of the televised presidential debate, Harvard professor Jill Lepore set up a dichotomy: Hillary Clinton is a lawyer, where Donald Trump is a brawler. Did it matter on the night? It seemed clear to me that Hillary stormed this first debate. She started it with a shoutout to her granddaughter who was celebrating a birthday, and I wondered if she would be going too soft too soon (#ThePerilsOfRunningAsAWoman). She stumbled with that clumsily built “trumped-up trickle down” catchphrase. But she rallied. Out came a short jab about the loan Trump received from his father (he called it a “small loan”; she called it “$14 million borrowed from his father”). Then she dropped a casual, mansplainy “well, actually” when replying to his query on why she was just now thinking about solutions to fix the economy. At one point, after Trump had gone on about her support for NAFTA, she said, “That is just not accurate.” And when Trump said, “You have no plan,” regarding job creation, she smiled mildly and said, “Oh, but I do.” Then she told him to buy her book.

Donald Trump sniffed loudly and often. He exhaled loudly too, and interrupted (each interrupted the other, over and over). The camera stayed on the two candidates the whole time, and on the evidence offered, I would fancy my chances against Trump in a game of poker (disclosure: I never learned how to play poker). Hillary Clinton had a placid smile on her face for pretty much the duration of the evening, a sort of grim performance art, no doubt drilled into her during extensive debate practice. But it’s possible there was a deeper reason for her relative unruffled mien — a small thing I saw several women tweeting about throughout the night: This wasn’t her (or their) first time at the rodeo. Legendary bluster from a man is something many women have been dealing with since they first learned to speak. Luckily, the only known weapon against word salad is a recently sharpened scythe to cut through it. This was a woman who’d been in the room where it happens.