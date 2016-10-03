"A Seat At The Table" Contemplates Black Life's Contradictions

“I got a lot to be mad about”

—Solange Knowles, “Mad”, A Seat at the Table, 2016

In the first part of her astonishing book Citizen, Claudia Rankine indexes micro- and macro-aggressions, and writes them in the second person: “Hold up, did you just hear, did you just say, did you just see, did you just do that?” Rankine isn’t necessarily asking her fellow citizens these half-questions; instead, she frames her work as citizens questioning themselves and each other. What is stark is that racism is a virus that has no trouble adapting in hostile environments. And not every instance lives in physical terror. In Rankine’s book, and in black people’s lives, racism sits inside quotidian pursuits: at the supermarket, in your office, at your would-be therapist’s, at dinner. In Solange’s new album, A Seat at the Table, her first full-length record since her second studio album was released back in 2008, the artist is meditating on “identity, empowerment, independence, grief and healing,” according to her press release. Concerned as it is with a specific perspective, A Seat at the Table is a strikingly analogous project to Rankine’s Citizen. In fact, Solange lists it as one of her many inspirations as she was making her record.

On “Cranes In The Sky”, Solange sings about an amorphous “it”: She tries to drink it away, she tries to dance it away, she tries to sex it away, and work it away, and sleep it away, and read it away, and write and cry it away. Away, away, away, away, away. “Man, this shit is draining/but I’m not really allowed to be mad,” Solange sings gently over the bumps of “Mad”. And then Lil Wayne offers up perhaps the most heart-wrenching verses of his career, when he raps about the burden on his back, “like a motherfucking cap and gown”. In Citizen, Rankine brings up John Henryism, where black people “... achieve themselves to death trying to dodge the buildup of erasure." We’re all out here trying to be seen, to be complete parts of the societies that often look like they want to kill us, literally, figuratively, and creatively. “Man, you gotta let it go before it get up in the way/Let it go, let it go!”

The list of things we have to be mad about grows at the rate of Tribbles. The near daily death-and-hashtag cycle brings its own very specific exhaustion but the woes of the darker races are not limited to that issue. After mourning and dragging yourself to wherever it is you go in order to make your rent and fuel money, there is a catalogue of anger-inducing acts just waiting for you. And then you come home, and you slip into your house dress and slippers and play A Seat at the Table. The anger remains, but the hob beneath it is turned down to something akin to a slow simmer rather than a rattling boil. I got a lot to be mad about, you sing along, and as you do, you remember you are not only your anger. You are many more things besides.

You are joy, you are laughter, you are rage. You are also beauty and defiance. You are a kite soaring above the earth, bound to it by gravity and gravitas. You are deliberate and carefree, sad and contemplative, and you are bright and glowing. You are quiet, you are dancing, and you are fresh to death. You are untouchable, uncountable, refusing categories, but happy to stand among your own. You are light and dark, big and small, bulky and unwieldy but also pliable and soft. On specific days you are none of these things. Other days you are all of them. A Seat at the Table is a snapshot of all the things that you could be and many more besides.