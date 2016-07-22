Donald Trump's Scary Allure

It finally happened. I finally saw him in the flesh.

All week, he’d been the spectre looming over Cleveland: on T-shirts and placards, gurning from buttons, the face of the effigies I’d seen protesters carrying around town. And then on Thursday night I stood on the floor of the Republican National Convention, surrounded by delegates from across the nation, and watched Donald J. Trump deliver the longest convention speech we’ve heard in decades.

It wasn’t a Trump rally as such – there were characters like black pastor Mark Burns who reminded us that all lives matter, and Dr. Lisa Shin, the Korean-American optometrist who said Hillary Clinton was a “threat” to the American dream – but there was no doubt, from the audience’s enthusiasm for chanting “TRUMP” every so often, that this was The Donald J. Trump Show.

In person, in front of a wall of digital stars and stripes, his tan is less shimmering than on television – more of a dull burnish – and, weirdly, his thin lips are the exact same colour as the rest of his face. If I may put on my “salty grandmother” half-moon spectacles for a moment, please... his chin is weak. The overall effect is cartoon-like – he’s essentially a shiny egg with sweat on his top lip. But these people in the Quicken Loans Arena must love omelets, because they’re going wild for this egg.

I started my night on the second tier of seating in the arena, high above the delegates teeming on the floor below. But by the time Trumpling #1 – aka Ivanka Trump – had come out to sell us on the idea of her father as a Lancelot for a distressed nation of Guineveres, I had made it to the floor, not far from the Washington and Arizona delegations. Quite a few white men have attended Trump rallies and moved among Trump fans (as so many in this arena were) with the ease that comes with being white and male. It’s the same ease employed out in the wider world; why wouldn’t it apply here? But in that arena, I felt several things. I felt 5 feet and 4 inches tall (I think that’s how tall I am). I felt black as obsidian. I felt like a Muslim and a foreigner. And in the time I spent down on the floor, I did not feel generous, or very kind or thoughtful, and I think I know why. I was scared – and not for my physical safety, which never felt truly threatened, despite one man’s continued jostling, such was the fervour of his passion. But standing there, listening to repeated chants of “TRUMP” and “LOCK HER UP” and “BUILD THAT WALL” and “U-S-A” whir around and above me, I was scared in a way that made my heart thump, and my eyes water.

I suppose I was scared that people could think like this, en masse. I was scared because it was apparent that people had bought into the idea that under Trump taxes would be lowered (damn near abolished, from the way he was talking), but bridges and roads would be rebuilt and jobs would be magicked out of thin air, and manufacturing jobs especially would make their long-awaited comeback into the American workforce and a border wall would be built and guns! Guns for everyone who wants them, because dammit that’s your constitutional right and all lives matter except apparently those killed by cops (who are infallible at all times) and God bless the little children, especially those unborn ones.