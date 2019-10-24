Tom Steyer Explained What That Symbol He Draws On His Hand Means

This is an excerpt from The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about what really matters in the 2020 campaign. You can sign up here.



Tom Steyer made his fortune in finance and has spent the last decade in politics — first building a political operation to fight climate change and support other progressive causes, and then spending a lot of money lobbying to impeach the president. I texted with him Tuesday about impeachment, whether he's the right messenger, and that thing he draws on his hand.