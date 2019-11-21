Texting With Michael Bennet: Senators Running For President Have To Carry Out Their Impeachment Duties
In The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' political newsletter, Sen. Michael Bennet discussed Twitter activism and said that senators running for president will be able to campaign and sit in on the impeachment trial. They "need to do both."
Michael Bennet is a thoughtful, policy-minded senator of the old school whose presidential candidacy as a low-drama, get-things-done moderate hasn't caught fire. He's now betting it all on New Hampshire — and texted me from there Saturday.
