Texting With Eric Swalwell: Trump Should Get A Fair Trial, "Even When There Is A Confession"

Eric Swalwell is a Bay Area lawmaker, former prosecutor, and a short-lived presidential candidate who serves on the House Intelligence Committee now leading the impeachment inquiry. This week, Swalwell texted with me between long periods in the secure meeting room (SCIF) where the inquiry is being held. (One of the texts arrived just as his face popped up on CNN.) I asked him why they wouldn't just take a vote in light of the fact it seems like Republicans and Democrats broadly agree on what happened — even if they disagree on whether it was impeachable.