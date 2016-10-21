Former Republican Party Chairman Says He Won’t Vote For Trump

Michael Steele, who led the Republican Party from 2009 to 2011, became the latest senior Republican figure to say he would not vote for Donald Trump.

“I will not be voting for Clinton,” Steele told a dinner at the 40th anniversary of Mother Jones in San Francisco Thursday, during an interview with Clara Jeffery and David Corn. “I will not be voting for Trump either.”



Steele, a former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, said that Trump has "captured that racist underbelly, that frustration, that angry underbelly of American life and gave voice to that."

"I was damn near puking during the debates," Steele said, adding that he believes Trump only represents 30% of the Republican Party.



Steele is the third former Republican National Committee Chairman to say he won't support Trump; the others are Marc Racicot and Mel Martinez.

The current RNC Chairman, Reince Priebus, in 2012 made bringing minority voters into the Republican Party a central goal. He has supported Trump.



