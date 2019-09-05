DMs With Andrew Yang: Plans, Memes, And Doomers
In The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about the 2020 campaign, Democratic candidate Andrew Yang talks about memes and what he thinks of being called a "doomer."
I DM’d Tuesday afternoon with Andrew Yang, the former test-prep CEO and nonprofit leader who is running an extremely effective outsider’s campaign for president, and doing better by any meaningful metric than a bunch of career politicians. Why is Yang’s campaign working? After our exchange, I think it’s because of his relentless (help!) optimism, his genuine, technocratic hope for a better future at a dark moment in America. “You feel much better about a problem when you are working to solve it,” he told me.
Yang also responded to our investigation of Amazon’s last-mile delivery, suggesting the government devise a new set of rules specifically aimed at the giant company.
And he told me about his favorite Yang meme — but he, his team, his supporters on Discord, and I couldn’t find it! Please send it my way if you do.
Click here for a full transcript of the texts.
