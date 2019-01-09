The CEO of Delta, Ed Bastian, told BuzzFeed News in an interview this week that travelers’ reliance on emotional support animals is “out of control” — but that he doesn’t blame millennials for the boom in in-flight pets.

Delta is among the airlines that cracked down last year on the lightly regulated practice of bringing animals — from dogs to snakes to pigs and, in one case, a peacock named Dexter — on planes, updating its policies first to limit customers to one animal, and then to ban them on flights of more than eight hours. The moves by airlines to crack down on the companions have been interpreted by some as a rejection of millennial needs, with Vice headlining a story on Southwest’s snake ban “War on Millennials,” and a Yale researcher saying Americans should “worry about what [the trend] says about millennials.”

“I don’t attribute emotional support animals to millennials,” Bastian said. “I don’t find it attached to a generation because I see all sorts of people bringing their animals. Including many of my friends. It’s a great way to transport their pets.”