14 Crucial Stories About The Latino Vote In 2016
The story of the Latino vote may turn out to be the story of campaign 2016. Adrian Carrasquillo and other BuzzFeed News reporters have been there all along, and here is the story of the campaign through that lens.
1. The Clinton Campaign Will Try To Turn Donald Trump Into Latino Votes, September 2015
2. The Clinton Campaign Wants To Win The Latino Vote One Text At A Time, November 2015
3. The Anti-Immigration Activist Who Set The Stage For Donald Trump, November 2015
4. Trump’s Effect On The Latino Vote Has Begun: More Hispanic U.S. Citizens Are Coming, January 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
5. How Clinton’s Obama Veterans In Nevada Postponed A Political Revolution, February 2016
6. Meet Trump’s Hispanics, April 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Clinton Latino Operation, Going Beyond Obama In ‘12, Readies Final Trump Battle Plan, August 2016
10. Could Sheriff Joe Arpaio Actually Lose This Time?, September 2016
11. The Rise And Fall Of Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council, September 2016
12. Donald Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Alicia Machado For Some Reason, September 2016
13. Donald Trump Is Causing Bitter Fights Inside Cuban-American Families, October 2016
-
Ben Smith is the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Ben Smith at ben@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.