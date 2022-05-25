These Photos Show How Uvalde, Texas, Is Mourning In The Wake Of The School Massacre

Photographers in Uvalde are capturing the grief — and solidarity — of a community coping with one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.

By

Following the tragic and shocking school shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, people across the world have come together to grieve the 19 children and 2 adults who were killed. The people of Uvalde gathered in community spaces and in the town square to mourn and provide each other with desperately needed support. Below are photos of a town in pain, and in solidarity.

Adults and children stand in a large circle and hold hands outside on a plot of grass
Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images

Members of the community gather at Uvalde's town square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images, Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images

People grieve outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center.

A mother holds two children close
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images

Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

A young girl sits outside and cries as a man kneels behind her and places a hand on her back and a woman stands over here
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images

A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center.

A young girl and man hold each other as they walk toward the double doors of a civic center, around which other people are gathered
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images

Families gather and hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center on May 24, 2022.

A mother hugs a child under a sign reading &quot;Uvalde, Texas&quot;
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images

A woman cries and hugs a girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center.

Four adults stand outside in a front yard as one wipes away tears
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images

People stand in the Robb Elementary School neighborhood in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

A woman in the background, standing by two people sitting on a sidewalk near some strung-up caution tape, looks toward a police officer in the foreground
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images

People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School.

An electronic sign outside reads &quot;Welcome to Robb Elementary&quot; over a large wooden U and a placard of the state of Texas with a star in the middle
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images

A welcome sign outside of Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2022

A woman leans her head into a man&#x27;s chest as both sit on folding chairs outside
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP

People wait outside the civic center.

Citizens and Border Patrol agents stand outside
William Luther / The San Antonio Express-News via AP

People leave the civic center in Uvalde.

A group of people stand in a tight prayer circle beside the Robb Elementary welcome sign, with hands on each other&#x27;s backs and their heads bowed
Nuri Vallbona / Reuters

People gather at Robb Elementary School.

A man wearing all black leans over a gate and holds the shoulder of a young girl, as both pray
Angela Piazza / Reuters

Gustavo García-Siller, the archbishop of San Antonio, prays over Catherine Spurgers, 15, of Uvalde, outside of Sacred Heart Church.

Overhead lights show classroom doors surrounded by brick walls and backpacks hanging on hooks overnight at a school
Angela Piazza / Reuters

Backpacks hang on hooks outside of classrooms at Dalton Early Childhood Center.

Two people hold their heads against each other as they sit and pray
Mikala Compton / Reuters

Community members gather in prayer at Uvalde's downtown plaza.

A man walks up to a woman who holds a dog on a leash and stands by a sign that reads &quot;free hugs and prayers&quot;
Nuri Vallbona / Reuters

Jennifer Click offers hugs to people coming and going at the SSGT Willie De Leon Civic Center.