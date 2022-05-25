These Photos Show How Uvalde, Texas, Is Mourning In The Wake Of The School Massacre
Photographers in Uvalde are capturing the grief — and solidarity — of a community coping with one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.
Following the tragic and shocking school shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, people across the world have come together to grieve the 19 children and 2 adults who were killed. The people of Uvalde gathered in community spaces and in the town square to mourn and provide each other with desperately needed support. Below are photos of a town in pain, and in solidarity.