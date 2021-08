The cost of the war was almost twice that of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate passed last week, which has been described as “easily the biggest infrastructure package in decades.”

Universal, high-quality early care and education for all US children for 10 years would cost $1.4 trillion.

For comparison, it would take $1.7 trillion to pay off all outstanding US student loans .

$2.26 trillion. Officially, the Department of Defense, the State Department, USAID, and other government agencies have spent roughly $887 billion on the war in Afghanistan and reconstruction. But Brown University’s Costs of War project estimates that the full cost was $2.26 trillion, including veterans’ medical and disability costs, interest on borrowing, and other factors.

The cost of the war is roughly 12 times Jeff Bezos’s net worth, which is approximately $190 billion.

More than 775,000 US service members were deployed to Afghanistan at least once between 2001 and 2019, according to data provided by the Pentagon to the Washington Post.

That’s about the entire population of Seattle, where 737,015 people live, according to the 2020 Census. It’s also more people than live in Denver, Boston, or Washington, DC — or the entire states of Alaska, Vermont, or Wyoming.

20,666: US military members wounded in action in Afghanistan. (Source: Department of Defense.)

2,312: US military deaths in Afghanistan. (Source: Department of Defense.)