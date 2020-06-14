Seattle’s Hottest New Neighborhood is the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone

After more than a week of protests, which often escalated into violence by the police as they deployed tear gas and rubber bullets, the Seattle police department chose to abandon their East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. On Tuesday, the department boarded up the building and left the neighborhood without a dedicated police presence. In response, protestors reversed the barricades, spray painted “People” over “Police” on the precinct’s sign, and created Seattle’s hottest new neighborhood: Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ).

While largely leaderless, and lacking a clear idea for its future, CHAZ has been characterized by a somewhat utopian response to autonomy: free snacks are distributed throughout the neighborhood, there was a screening of “13th,” a film by Ava DuVernay about the impact of the criminal justice system on Black people, there are daily speeches and poetry recitals amid demands to abolish the police department, drop charges against protesters, and police brutality within the Seattle Police Department be investigated by the federal government.

