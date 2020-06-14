Seattle’s Hottest New Neighborhood is the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone
Inside an experiment in self-government.
After more than a week of protests, which often escalated into violence by the police as they deployed tear gas and rubber bullets, the Seattle police department chose to abandon their East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. On Tuesday, the department boarded up the building and left the neighborhood without a dedicated police presence. In response, protestors reversed the barricades, spray painted “People” over “Police” on the precinct’s sign, and created Seattle’s hottest new neighborhood: Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ).
While largely leaderless, and lacking a clear idea for its future, CHAZ has been characterized by a somewhat utopian response to autonomy: free snacks are distributed throughout the neighborhood, there was a screening of “13th,” a film by Ava DuVernay about the impact of the criminal justice system on Black people, there are daily speeches and poetry recitals amid demands to abolish the police department, drop charges against protesters, and police brutality within the Seattle Police Department be investigated by the federal government.
Capitol Hill
Autonomous Zone
Broadway E.
13th Ave. E.
Cal
Anderson
Park
Muralists painted “Black Lives Matter” on the street here
E. Pine St.
E. Pike St.
Seattle Police Department
East Precinct
BuzzFeed News; Bing
The peacefulness of the protests, and sense of calm throughout the 6-block area hasn’t insulated it from criticism, as President Trump called for Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to “take back your city NOW,” and threatened to intervene if local governments didn’t act. On Friday, The Seattle Times reported that FOX News included heavily modified images of the neighborhood in a recent article which attempted to portray the area as far more dangerous and crime-ridden than reports on the ground suggest.
While Seattle Police has been responding to 911 calls within the autonomous zone, it’s unclear when—and how—they will attempt to return to the precinct. So far, three demands have been spray painted onto a wall by demonstrators, and 30 demands have been posted online.
Here’s a look at what life is like inside #CHAZ:
-
