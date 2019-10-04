From Ukraine to Australia, President Donald Trump has dispatched a number of agents to chase what amounts to conspiracy theories and debunked hoaxes in an effort to validate his 2016 election victory. That effort has spun off into an attempt to discredit a political rival in the process. While Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and his subsequent defense of the call — were the catalysts for a congressional impeachment inquiry, there have been plenty of suspect activities happening in the periphery — in retrospect, often in plain sight.

The number and stature of many of the people involved can be somewhat overwhelming, as is the geographic sprawl, so we tried to simplify it. Hopefully this diagram should help clear things up: