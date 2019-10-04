 Skip To Content
This Trump Impeachment Diagram Will Help You Keep Track Of All The People Involved

The people, relationships, and events visualized.

By Ben King

Posted on October 4, 2019, at 2:28 p.m. ET

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr in front of the Capitol building on May 15, in Washington, DC.

From Ukraine to Australia, President Donald Trump has dispatched a number of agents to chase what amounts to conspiracy theories and debunked hoaxes in an effort to validate his 2016 election victory. That effort has spun off into an attempt to discredit a political rival in the process. While Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and his subsequent defense of the call — were the catalysts for a congressional impeachment inquiry, there have been plenty of suspect activities happening in the periphery — in retrospect, often in plain sight.

The number and stature of many of the people involved can be somewhat overwhelming, as is the geographic sprawl, so we tried to simplify it. Hopefully this diagram should help clear things up:

The Call

Afterward,

White House

restricts

access to call.

July 25:

Pressures Zelensky to investigate Biden and Ukrainian influence in

the 2016 election.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President

Is told to work with

Rudy Giuliani

and William Barr.

Trump

Orders Mulvaney

to withhold aid from Ukraine a week before the call.

Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State

Listening on the call.

Given Giuliani’s

contact info by...

Mick Mulvaney

Acting

White House

Chief of Staff

Andriy Yermak

Zelensky’s aide

Kurt Volker

Then–US envoy

to Ukraine

Meets with...

The Aftermath

Files

report about

call to...

“More than half

a dozen US officials”

tell whistleblower about call.

Whistleblower

Asks staffer

on House Intelligence Committee for advice.

Who

alerts...

Consults DOJ about withholding the report from Congress.

Joseph Maguire

Acting Director

of National

Intelligence

Michael Atkinson

Inspector General

of the Intelligence

Community

DOJ OK’s withholding report.

Maguire withholds

whistleblower report

from Congress.

Giuliani’s Shadow

Investigations

Directs Giuliani to investigate Biden and 2016 election.

Trump

Rudy Giuliani

A lawyer working

for Trump

Lev Parnas

Joe diGenova

Lawyer

Victoria Toensing

Lawyer

Igor Fruman

Business partners

Giuliani tasks them with

finding information and setting

up meetings with top Ukrainian prosecutors.

Giuliani asks them to represent Ukrainians with possible information, according to diGenova. (The trip to Ukraine was ultimately canceled.)

Viktor Shokin

Former Ukrainian

Prosecutor

General

Yuriy Lutsenko

Former Ukrainian

Prosecutor

General

Nazar

Kholodnytsky

Ukrainian

Prosecutor

Giuliani

Barr and Durham’s Great Adventure

Appoints...

Directs Barr to investigate origin of Mueller inquiry.

Trump

John Durham

US Attorney

for the District

of Connecticut

William Barr

Attorney General

Asks Trump to

call Australian

Prime Minister.

Requests information about

Mueller inquiry from...

Morrison writes

to Barr saying

Australian government

will help.

British Intelligence

Officials

Senior Italian Government

Officials

Another Perfect Call

Early September:

Pressures Australia

to investigate origin

of Mueller inquiry.

Scott Morrison

Australian

Prime Minister

Trump

Afterward,

White House

restricts

access to call.

Image credits: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images (Trump); Sean Gallup / Getty Images (Zelensky); Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images (Pompeo); Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images (Mulvaney); Sergei Supinsky / AFP /Getty Images (Volker, Lutsenko); Zach Gibson / Getty Images (Atkinson); Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images (Maguire); Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images (Giuliani); diGenova / Toensing: FOX Business via YouTube; Aram Roston / Reuters (Parnas); Courtesy Parnas (Fruman); Genya Savilov / AFP / Getty Images (Shokin); Sergii Kharchenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images (Kholodnytsky); Win McNamee / Getty Images (Barr); Bob Child / AP Images (Durham); Zach Gibson / Getty Images (Morrison).


