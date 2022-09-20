The History Behind 16 Iconic Looks From The Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O

It’s rare that a music scene exists in a vacuum: The grunge scene in early ’90s Seattle saw an explosion of great bands but also raised the profile of graphic designers like Art Chantry, whose work was defined by recycled and repurposed imagery; the DC hardcore scene was documented by the raw photography of Glen E. Friedman; the Haçienda in Manchester, England, gave us the precise and graphic work of Peter Saville.

The bands of the New York music scene in the early ’00s were no exception. The Strokes featured the photography of Colin Lane, while Liars and TV on the Radio worked with visual artist Julian Gross (who would later join, and leave, Liars).

Of course, these bands had the look you’d tend to associate with indie-rock musicians and the city at the time: ironic, consciously unconscious cool (effectively, the Ramones’ style with cooler haircuts). With the exception of Interpol, who were known for wearing suits onstage, the idea of wearing a “costume” (a word that sounds more appropriate for Kiss than art rock) would have been anathema to the scene, which makes O’s choice to work with Joy all the more surprising. When the rise of Nirvana effectively ended the era of hair rock’s aesthetic excesses and introduced the world to the sartorial charms of the Pacific Northwest, style in rock music has trended toward simplicity. By the late ’90s, simplicity had given way to some unfortunate stylistic detours, a fad that was put out of its misery by the return in the early ’00s to a less complex (and more formfitting) style.

We might typically refer to a singer’s onstage outfit as a “look.” That a musical act has a designer sounds more fashion house than art house — so it’s curious that Joy and O call the look a “costume.” But Joy defends the semantics.

“One thing I’ve heard Karen say is that when she puts on the costume, she suddenly becomes Karen O,” Joy said. “It helps her become who she is onstage.”