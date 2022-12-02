Spotify Wrapped Goes Rogue

On Wednesday, Spotify released its yearly Wrapped, and people used social media to share what they’ve listened to most over the preceding 330ish days . While some people apparently take Spotify Wrapped as a challenge , most are happy enough to show how much they’ve enjoyed Taylor Swift , Beyoncé , and Mclusky . Still, knowing that Spotify is constantly collecting your listening data is a bit unsettling and led BuzzFeed News to wonder: What activities would we least like to see Wrapped for the year? We worked with illustrator Graham Roumieu to explore the things we’d least like to know about ourselves.