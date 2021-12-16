 Skip To Content
Zendaya Called Tom Holland "My Spider-Man" After He Revealed He Wants To "Take A Break" From Acting And "Focus On Starting A Family"

"I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 16, 2021, at 7:37 a.m. ET

Zendaya congratulated her boyfriend Tom Holland on his latest outing as Spider-Man in a new Instagram post as the movie hit theaters this week.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and, according to initial reviews, it hasn't disappointed.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The movie is currently rated 94% from 140 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

On Wednesday, Zendaya called Tom "my Spider-Man" in an adorable Instagram post which showed the actor as a kid wearing the superhero costume.

"I'm so proud of you," she captioned the picture. "Some things never change and good thing."

Fans of the couple will remember that Tom also posted a picture dedicated to Zendaya back in September, where he called her "My MJ," referencing her Spider-Man character.

Zendaya's post comes after Tom opened up about his future as the superhero in a recent interview, which has remained uncertain over the last few months as the 25-year-old seems hesitant to confirm that he'll return to the franchise.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to People earlier this week, Tom explained that while he's "loved every minute of" playing Spider-Man, he also feels like it might be time to let someone else take over.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

"I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing," he said. "And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

Expanding on his point, Tom said that he didn't want to stand in the way of another young actor, before lending support to the idea of a "more diverse" Spider-Man in the future.

RB / GC Images

"I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much," he said.

"I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman," he continued. "We've had three Spider-Mans in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different."

Pictures of an emotional Tom leaving the Spider-Man premiere this week also added weight to the theory that he might not reprise his role in another standalone movie.

Axelle / FilmMagic

However, in earlier reports, as both Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and Tom himself seemingly confirmed in a recent interview that he'd be back.

Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Amy told Fandango. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of…we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Tom himself appeared to also confirm that he'd return to the franchise, saying at the world premiere earlier this week: "If they'll have me back, I'll be there."

But since then Tom has made it clear that he wants to focus on his personal life over his career, revealing that he'd like to start a family.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career," he told People. "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

"I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!" he continued. "If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him."

The idea of leaving Spider-Man behind is a subject that Tom touched on in a previous interview with GQ where he said, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film," he told the outlet last month. "I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life."

His Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon then stirred the James Bond pot, revealing that Tom had been talking "a lot" about wanting to fill the vacant shoes of the iconic spy.

In the same interview, Tom also revealed how much he wants to start a family. He described having dreams of getting a girl pregnant.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

"You don't know what you're going to do. How am I going to tell my mum and dad?" he said. However, when he woke up, he found himself a little disappointed. "After, I thought… I kind of miss my little girl now."

"I'd be very content with just being a stay-at-home dad, and producing a film here and there," he went on. However, it seems that the world is now Tom's oyster. "I might start shooting The Crowded Room and go, 'You know what, this is what I'm going to do for the rest of my life.' Or I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I'm 32, and never make another. I'm not sure what I want to do."

"I'm trying to live my life a little bit more freely," he added.

