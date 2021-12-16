Zendaya Called Tom Holland "My Spider-Man" After He Revealed He Wants To "Take A Break" From Acting And "Focus On Starting A Family"
"I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."
Zendaya congratulated her boyfriend Tom Holland on his latest outing as Spider-Man in a new Instagram post as the movie hit theaters this week.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and, according to initial reviews, it hasn't disappointed.
On Wednesday, Zendaya called Tom "my Spider-Man" in an adorable Instagram post which showed the actor as a kid wearing the superhero costume.
"I'm so proud of you," she captioned the picture. "Some things never change and good thing."