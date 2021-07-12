Zendaya Opened Up About How "Special" It Was To Have Worked And Grown Up Alongside Tom Holland And Their "Spider-Man" Costars

Karwai Tang / WireImage

After a report from People claimed they were dating and had been away on vacations together, Zendaya told Variety that Tom was "literally one of [her] best friends." And, shortly before the premiere for Homecoming, Tom also confirmed to People that the two are "like the best of friends."

However, just like their onscreen characters, it now seems that the pair might have found love together offscreen too.