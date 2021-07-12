 Skip To Content
Zendaya Opened Up About How "Special" It Was To Have Worked And Grown Up Alongside Tom Holland And Their "Spider-Man" Costars

"It's pretty special to have grown up all together."

By Ben Henry

Posted on July 12, 2021, at 10:55 a.m. ET

Zendaya is reflecting on her time working on the Spider-Man movies, recently calling it a "special" experience.

In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Zendaya opened up about being a part of the franchise alongside costars such as Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon.

"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," the 24-year-old said. "It's pretty special to have grown up all together."

And although she was brief on details about the upcoming third installment of the Marvel movies — titled No Way Home — Zendaya called it "so much fun" to film, if not bittersweet.

"We don't know if we're gonna do another one," she said of the web-slinging franchise. "Is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it."

Zendaya's comments about filming Spider-Man alongside Tom come hot on the heels of recent reports that claim the Euphoria actor is currently dating the superhero himself, after they were pictured sharing a kiss.

Earlier this month, Page Six published photos of the castmates making out while they sat at a red light in Tom's car. Further pictures also appeared to show Tom hanging out with Zendaya and her mom on the same day.

The pair had previously denied reports they were dating as far back as 2017, with both actors playing down rumors they were an item.

After a report from People claimed they were dating and had been away on vacations together, Zendaya told Variety that Tom was "literally one of [her] best friends." And, shortly before the premiere for Homecoming, Tom also confirmed to People that the two are "like the best of friends."

However, just like their onscreen characters, it now seems that the pair might have found love together offscreen too.

