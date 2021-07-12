Zendaya Opened Up About How "Special" It Was To Have Worked And Grown Up Alongside Tom Holland And Their "Spider-Man" Costars
"It's pretty special to have grown up all together."
Zendaya is reflecting on her time working on the Spider-Man movies, recently calling it a "special" experience.
In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Zendaya opened up about being a part of the franchise alongside costars such as Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon.
And although she was brief on details about the upcoming third installment of the Marvel movies — titled No Way Home — Zendaya called it "so much fun" to film, if not bittersweet.
Zendaya's comments about filming Spider-Man alongside Tom come hot on the heels of recent reports that claim the Euphoria actor is currently dating the superhero himself, after they were pictured sharing a kiss.
The pair had previously denied reports they were dating as far back as 2017, with both actors playing down rumors they were an item.
