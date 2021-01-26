Vanessa Hudgens Was Accused Of Breaching COVID Lockdown Restrictions To Take Instagram Pictures And It's Sparked A Debate

Vanessa Hudgens has rocked the boat on social media after posting pictures from a walk in Scotland during a national lockdown.

The High School Musical actor has been setting up camp in Scotland since late last year, where she's reportedly filming the third instalment of the Princess Switch .

And it doesn't look like Vanessa has been splitting her time between work and home either, having seemingly spent her birthday, Christmas, and New Year in Scotland.

However, recent pictures of Vanessa taking in the local sights caused something of a stir recently, with people criticizing the star for "prancing" around Scotland while it's in a national lockdown.

Another agreed, tweeting: "Why the fuck is Vanessa Hudgens cutting about Scotland in the middle ae a pandemic??? GO HAME."

Another tweet read: "Can't believe Vanessa Hudgens is allowed to cut about Scotland right now but I'm not allowed to go to Edinburgh to see my family through a window."