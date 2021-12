Erika Goldring / WireImage

A written statement posted to Scott's Twitter account at the time read: "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

Then, in a video posted to his Instagram story, Scott said: "I just wanna send out prayers to the [lives] that were lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."

"My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience," he added. "Anytime I can make out anything that's going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."