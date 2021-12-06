Tom Holland And Zendaya Opened Up About Dealing With Fame Together And Being "A Shoulder To Cry On" For Each Other

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"The biggest way is just companionship," he said. "Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob [Batalon] as well. We really are a family."

"Becoming famous at the age of 19 ... this is a different kind of fame," he added. "There's not a corner of the world that Spider-Man hasn't touched. It's a lot to take in, so it's really nice for me to have a family to share that with."

