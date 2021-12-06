 Skip To Content
Tom Holland And Zendaya Opened Up About Dealing With Fame Together And Being "A Shoulder To Cry On" For Each Other

"Having a shoulder to cry on has been a huge thing for the pair of us."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 6, 2021, at 10:54 a.m. ET

With the new Spider-Man movie just around the corner, Tom Holland and Zendaya have opened up about supporting each other, revealing how they deal with fame together.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

Tom and Zendaya both made an appearance in London over the last few days to promote the movie, sitting down for interviews on The Graham Norton Show before stepping onto the red carpet for a Spider-Man: No Way Home photo op.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

"There she is," Tom said, when asked about Zendaya during an interview at the event. "Looking beautiful, might I add — as ever."

Karwai Tang / WireImage

When asked about how Zendaya had been there for him to help support him through his growing fame after stepping into the role of Spider-Man, Tom revealed that their "companionship" and being a family on set is key.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"The biggest way is just companionship," he said. "Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob [Batalon] as well. We really are a family."

"Becoming famous at the age of 19 ... this is a different kind of fame," he added. "There's not a corner of the world that Spider-Man hasn't touched. It's a lot to take in, so it's really nice for me to have a family to share that with."

In a separate interview at the same event, Zendaya agreed with Tom's sentiment, explaining that having someone "to just be there and listen" is extremely important.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

The 25-year-old also pointed out that Tom had been catapulted into a new kind of fame almost overnight when he became Spider-Man, and that she'd been there for him throughout that stage of his life.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Audi

"I was lucky enough where my life didn't change overnight. I started when I was young, so it was kind of like a slow progression," she said. "I kind of got to learn it as I went and figure it out and get my footing a little bit, whereas for him it was so much all at once." 

She added: "I have an extreme amount of empathy for that, so anything that I learned or have learned or continue to learn, I share with him, and anything he learns he shares with me."

Tom opened up about the downsides of fame in a recent interview with GQ, where he also acknowledged his relationship with Zendaya for the first time.

Referencing pictures taken of the couple kissing that were published and quickly spread online, Tom said they'd felt "robbed" of their privacy at the time, particularly as they "didn't want to" go public with their relationship in the first place.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," he said, seemingly addressing the leaked images. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," he went on. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

When the interviewer hinted that maybe Tom and Zendaya weren't ready to share their relationship with the world, Tom responded: "I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Zendaya echoed Tom's words during a phone conversation for the same interview, saying of the leaked pictures: "It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive."

Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

She continued: "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 15.

