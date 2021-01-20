 Skip To Content
Timothée Chalamet And Tom Holland Are Reportedly In The Running To Play Willy Wonka In A "Chocolate Factory" Prequel

According to reports, the two leading men are being considered to take on the iconic role.

By Ben Henry

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 10:53 a.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland are two of the major stars that are reportedly being eyed to take on the role of Willy Wonka in a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel.

The origin movie, simply titled Wonka, has been bubbling away for quite a while now, but Warner Bros. have kicked things up a gear by announcing a March 2023 release date.

According to reports, there are already some movie industry heavyweights attached to the movie, with Harry Potter producer David Heyman and Paddington director Paul King both on board.

And with casting for the movie apparently due to begin sometime in the not-so-distant future, rumors have already begun to swirl concerning the titular role, with Tom and Timmy apparently fronting the race.

According to Collider, sources say that Warner Bros. are seriously looking at the pair to take on the chocolate connoisseur, particularly as they're apparently looking for someone in their mid-20s to play Wonka as a young man.

The report further claims that Tom, 24, and Timothée, 25, both appear to have gaps in their schedule, making things even more interesting.

This isn't the first time that rumblings of a Willy Wonka prequel have been heard — the movie's been floating around since 2016, and two years later it was reported that Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller were in the running to play the eccentric character.

As for production of Wonka, a Deadline report suggests that the prequel would be shot in the UK once lockdown ends, with September being circled as a potential start date.

And that's not the only Chocolate Factory content to look forward to — Taika Waititi is collaborating with Netflix to helm not one, but two, animated works based on the books by Roald Dahl.

Back in March 2020, it was revealed that Taika would write, direct and produce the animated series — one focusing on "the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and the other being a "wholly original take" on the Oompa Loompas.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps of Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland for comment.

