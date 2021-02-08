Tom Brady And Serena Williams Were Dragged Into A Debate About The Greatest Athlete Of All Time After The Super Bowl

The victory marks Brady's seventh time winning one of the biggest sporting events in the world and further cements his place as one of the greatest athletes of all time...which is where the drama and debate starts.

so Jordan has 6 rings, and Brady has 7 rings. is it now safe to say that Brady is the GOAT of all GOATS?

With Brady winning once more, people online wondered if he could now be called the greatest athlete of all time ahead of the likes of Michael Jordan, who won six NBA Finals.

Now, there were a lot of contenders that people were throwing in the ring, but one name in particular popped up more than any other — Serena Williams.

With a glittering career that is now entering its fourth decade — she turned pro in 1995 and won her first major in 1999 — and as the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles (with 73 WTA singles titles altogether), many thought Williams was being unfairly shut out of the question.

Don't get it mixed up. Serena Williams has 23 grand slams, four Olympic gold medals, and cleared one of those titles while pregnant at the Australian Open. She is the GOAT of GOATS.

People weren't just wildly throwing Williams' name into the ring — they were backing it up with receipts and accomplishments. Those include multiple gold medals and winning a Grand Slam title while pregnant.

I’m sorry and some of yall still question why Serena is the better athlete?

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time. He has won 23 gold medals. He has 66 total world championship wins. Simone biles holds 27 world champion medals (including 4 Olympic golds) Serena Williams has 39 grand slam titles. (4 Olympic golds).

Others pointed out that Olympians such as Simone Biles and Michael Phelps should also be included in the debate.

@DonteStallworth Simone Biles keeps having things named after her because she’s the only person to ever have done them before...

I’m amazed at how our generation has been able witness some of the GOAT’s in almost every sport like Messi, Cristiano, Brady, Kobe, Lebron, Nadal, Federer, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Floyd Meayweather, Lewis Hamilton, among others!

Meanwhile, some were just happy to have witnessed GOATs across all sports, which is a pretty nice place to sit actually.

She even joked that she wished Brady had left the Patriots for the Miami Dolphins — the football team she bought a minority stake in back in 2009 alongside sister Venus — instead of joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then, after winning her first-round match at the Australian Open in dominant fashion, Williams learned that Brady and Buccaneers were on-track to win the Super Bowl.

"He is amazing. To be competing at such a high level, for us one of the biggest championships in the world, at 43 is unheard of," she said in her post-match interview, before joking, "It's super inspiring for me at my ripe young age of 30-something."