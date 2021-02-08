Tom Brady And Serena Williams Were Dragged Into A Debate About The Greatest Athlete Of All Time After The Super Bowl
"Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slams, four Olympic gold medals, and cleared one of those titles while pregnant at the Australian Open. She is the GOAT of GOATS."
So, for those of you not up to date on the sports ball things that went down over the weekend, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday.
The victory marks Brady's seventh time winning one of the biggest sporting events in the world and further cements his place as one of the greatest athletes of all time...which is where the drama and debate starts.
With Brady winning once more, people online wondered if he could now be called the greatest athlete of all time ahead of the likes of Michael Jordan, who won six NBA Finals.
Now, there were a lot of contenders that people were throwing in the ring, but one name in particular popped up more than any other — Serena Williams.
With a glittering career that is now entering its fourth decade — she turned pro in 1995 and won her first major in 1999 — and as the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles (with 73 WTA singles titles altogether), many thought Williams was being unfairly shut out of the question.
People weren't just wildly throwing Williams' name into the ring — they were backing it up with receipts and accomplishments. Those include multiple gold medals and winning a Grand Slam title while pregnant.
Others pointed out that Olympians such as Simone Biles and Michael Phelps should also be included in the debate.
Meanwhile, some were just happy to have witnessed GOATs across all sports, which is a pretty nice place to sit actually.
Before the debate kicked off, however, Williams only had glowing words to say of Brady, calling him a "champion" and "the greatest" when asked about him in a recent press conference.
She even joked that she wished Brady had left the Patriots for the Miami Dolphins — the football team she bought a minority stake in back in 2009 alongside sister Venus — instead of joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Then, after winning her first-round match at the Australian Open in dominant fashion, Williams learned that Brady and Buccaneers were on-track to win the Super Bowl.
"He is amazing. To be competing at such a high level, for us one of the biggest championships in the world, at 43 is unheard of," she said in her post-match interview, before joking, "It's super inspiring for me at my ripe young age of 30-something."
-
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.