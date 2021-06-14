The Cast Of "The Devil Wears Prada" Reunited And Admitted That Nate Is Definitely The Real Villain Of The Movie

20th Century Fox

"When that whole thing first came out, I couldn't get my head around it," he explained. "I didn't understand it. Perhaps it was because I wasn't mature as a man, just as Nate probably could've used a little growing up. I was just as immature as him at the time, so I couldn't see his shortcomings."

"But, after taking time to reflect and much deliberation online, I can realize the truth in that perspective. Nate hadn't grown up, but Andy had," he went on. "She needed more out of life, and she was achieving it. He couldn't support her like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy."

Adrian then hilariously added: "On behalf of all the Nates out there: Come on! Step it up!"