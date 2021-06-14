The Cast Of "The Devil Wears Prada" Reunited And Admitted That Nate Is Definitely The Real Villain Of The Movie
"Nate hadn't grown up, but Andy had."
It feels like the debate about who the real villain is in The Devil Wears Prada has been waging for decades, but we might've finally just gotten official confirmation from the people who know best — the stars of the film itself!
To celebrate 15 years of a movie so iconic, words can't do it justice, the cast and crew of The Devil Wears Prada reunited for an oral history with Entertainment Weekly and, of course, talk of the debate soon came up.
Adrian Grenier, who played Andy's boyfriend Nate, admitted that he was initially puzzled by the idea that his character was the villain of the movie, but eventually came around to the idea as he got older.
As for Anne Hathaway, she was a little more sympathetic toward Nate as a character, pointing out that although he was a bit of a "brat" about everything, she could understand where he was coming from.
As it turns out, the film was originally going to have a different, "more conventional" ending that would see Andy and Nate run off into the sunset together instead of the more open-ended scene that was finally used.
And it was actually Anne Hathaway's idea for them not to kiss during that scene, as she thought the pair had "too much history" and were no longer at that point in their relationship.
You can read the full oral history of The Devil Wears Prada right here.
