Taylor Lautner Opened Up About Being Scared To Leave His House During The Success Of "Twilight" And How He Felt After That Fame Was "Taken Away"

"When that's taken away from you at all, you start to question yourself and start to be like, 'Oh, do people not care about me anymore?'"

Ben Henry
by Ben Henry

BuzzFeed Staff

Taylor Lautner has opened up about his experience of intense fame while starring in the Twilight movies, revealing that at one point he was too scared to leave the house.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Taylor famously played Jacob Black in the vampire franchise, which amassed a colossal $3.3 billion during its five-film run. He was just 16 years old when the first movie was released.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Speaking in a new interview with Today, Taylor explained that his sudden fame felt "frustrating" at the time since he could no longer do anything without the world's attention.

Greg Doherty / WireImage

"When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date and I've got 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going, or you show up to an airport, or anywhere, and you've thousands of fans screaming," he said. "In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life."

In fact, the fame became so intense that Taylor apparently admitted he rarely left the house and, at one point, he hadn't been to a grocery store, mall, or movie theater in a decade.

Lester Cohen / WireImage

"I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, you know, hats, sunglasses, and just scared," he said. "It built up something inside of me where, even if I didn't know it, I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So, I just didn't."

However, Taylor revealed that very same frustration led to conflicting feelings when the fame started to fade after the Twilight era began to die down.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"When that's taken away from you at all, you start to question yourself and start to be like, 'Oh, do people not care about me anymore?'" he said. "It goes away a little bit. You notice it, and that's the dangerous part, because that can really mess with your mind."

But stepping away from the spotlight allowed Taylor time to reflect on his life. Oh, and he also found love along the way in the form of fiancé Taylor Dome, who he proposed to last year.

But in a hilarious plot twist, it turns out that Taylor's fiancé was not only a big Twilight fan but also just so happened to be rooting for the uh, other side...

"She was not Team Jacob, so she is marrying the other team," he said. "She was Team Edward all the way."

He added: "She was a die-hard Team Edward but, you know, I converted her."

Taylor's comments on fame come shortly after the director of the first movie, Catherine Hardwicke, opened up about how nobody had predicted how huge Twilight would become.

Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

The story goes that, despite the success of the books, production companies assumed it would see mild success at best, particularly as it was a book predominantly loved by young girls. However, the people working behind the scenes soon realized they'd made a huge error in judgment.

"I remember the day that Kristen came to me and said, 'Hey, I walked out of my house this morning to go eat breakfast. And there was paparazzi out there.' This is before the movie came out, long before," Catherine told The Big Hit Show podcast. "She's like, 'I think my life is really going to change.'

"She's very much an… indie spirit person, likes indie music, likes to do her own thing. Rob also," she added. "They really weren't the kind of people that wanted to be or planned to be superstars. So I was feeling guilty, oh my god, I didn't predict this either."

An executive producer for Summit Entertainment, the production company behind the movies, also revealed that there was a moment he shared with Robert Pattinson when they both realized there was no going back.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

Upon arriving at the premiere of the first movie in 2008, Erik Feig recalled hugging Robert before he stepped onto the red carpet.

"He was literally trembling," he told The Big Hit Show. "It was like, Oh my god. This is it. You're going to step on that carpet. And that's it. It just was so clear. That was then. This is now and never, ever going back." 

You can watch Taylor's full interview with Today here.

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW