Taylor Lautner Opened Up About Being Scared To Leave His House During The Success Of "Twilight" And How He Felt After That Fame Was "Taken Away"

Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

The story goes that, despite the success of the books, production companies assumed it would see mild success at best, particularly as it was a book predominantly loved by young girls. However, the people working behind the scenes soon realized they'd made a huge error in judgment.

"I remember the day that Kristen came to me and said, 'Hey, I walked out of my house this morning to go eat breakfast. And there was paparazzi out there.' This is before the movie came out, long before," Catherine told The Big Hit Show podcast. "She's like, 'I think my life is really going to change.'

"She's very much an… indie spirit person, likes indie music, likes to do her own thing. Rob also," she added. "They really weren't the kind of people that wanted to be or planned to be superstars. So I was feeling guilty, oh my god, I didn't predict this either."