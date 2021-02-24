Sony

Of course, Tobey Maguire first starred as the web-slinger back in 2002 before going on to helm two other Spider-Man movies. The role was then taken over by Andrew Garfield, who starred in two movies of his own in 2012 and 2014.

According to reports, both actors had already signed on to play their version of Spider-Man, leading to the belief that the upcoming movie with Tom would introduce us to a live-action multiverse.

However, a spokesperson for Sony, who own the rights to Spider-Man, attempted to hush the rumblings, telling ET Canada: "Those rumored castings are not confirmed."