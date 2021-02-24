 Skip To Content
Tom Holland Shut Down "Spider-Man 3" Rumors About Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield After Teasing The Movie's Official Title

"I've read the script from beginning to the end, so it'll be a miracle if they could've kept that from me."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 24, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. ET

Spider-Man 3 is the film on everybody's mind right now after Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon teased the movie's title alongside behind-the-scenes pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Tom said he was excited to reveal that the third instalment in the franchise would be called Spider-Man: Phone Home, continuing the theme of having "home" somewhere in the title.

However, Jacob then jumped on Instagram and revealed a completely different title — Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

Zendaya completed the trolling, throwing her own title into the mix and confusing just about everybody with Spider-Man: Home Slice, which I think we can agree is the best of the lot.

All of us right now...

So, with the movie's official title apparently still a mystery — early reports have touted Home Run as a contender by the way — Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, joined Jimmy Fallon and tried his absolute hardest not to spoil anything.

When asked about rumors that Jamie Foxx would be joining the cast and reprising his Amazing Spider-Man 2 role of Electro, Tom kept tight-lipped and didn't give anything away.

However, Tom did rise to the bait when asked about rumors that previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would be making cameos in the upcoming movie.

Of course, Tobey Maguire first starred as the web-slinger back in 2002 before going on to helm two other Spider-Man movies. The role was then taken over by Andrew Garfield, who starred in two movies of his own in 2012 and 2014.

According to reports, both actors had already signed on to play their version of Spider-Man, leading to the belief that the upcoming movie with Tom would introduce us to a live-action multiverse.

However, a spokesperson for Sony, who own the rights to Spider-Man, attempted to hush the rumblings, telling ET Canada: "Those rumored castings are not confirmed."

When asked about the rumors, Tom flat-out denied them, saying: "It would be amazing if they were [in the movie], because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man."

"I've read the script from beginning to the end, so it'll be a miracle if they could've kept that from me," he added. "But, at the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys."

However, when Jimmy Fallon raised the point that the Spider-Man 3 crew might've kept it a secret from him because he has a reputation for accidentally leaking spoilers, Tom had to agree.

"It actually is getting to the point where it's really frustrating, because I feel like now I've progressed," the 24-year-old joked. "I'm a trustworthy member of the Avengers, and I haven't really ever spoiled anything. Well, there's a few things, but no big things. We'll leave it at that."

Now, this isn't strictly true, is it Thomas? If we cast our minds back to the chaos surrounding Avengers: Infinity War, Tom accidentally revealed a major spoiler for the movie when he walked out on stage BEFORE it had started and announced: "I'm alive!"

In what seemed to be a HUGE miscommunication, Tom apparently thought that the audience had already seen the movie and had therefore seen him evaporate into dust along with half of the cast. So, when he trotted out on stage like, "I'm alive!" everybody was like...wait, what?

So, I don't know about you guys, but I'm going to take Tom's answer on the Tobey and Andrew rumors with a pinch of salt.

Hear me out. Home-Slice is referring to the pizza delivery Tobey McGuire Spider-Man. Home-Wrecker is referring to Andrew Garfield Spider-Man wrecking the lives of Gwen Stacys family. Phone-Home is referencing Tom Holland Spider-Man always calling Tony and Happy. BAM. Multiverse.
True Verdict @_TrueVerdict

Hear me out. Home-Slice is referring to the pizza delivery Tobey McGuire Spider-Man. Home-Wrecker is referring to Andrew Garfield Spider-Man wrecking the lives of Gwen Stacys family. Phone-Home is referencing Tom Holland Spider-Man always calling Tony and Happy. BAM. Multiverse.

Now we just have to wait until December to see what Spider-Man 3 has in store for us!

You can watch Tom's full interview with Jimmy Fallon here.

