Simone Biles Explained Exactly What Happened During Her "Petrifying" Vault After Previously Saying She Could "Literally Die" If It Went Wrong

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Biles later told reporters that she'd been "having a little bit of the twisties,", a term used to explain a mental block that can appear out of nowhere and make a gymnast lose their sense of direction, where they are in the air, or perform an extra twist. Experiencing this block while flipping and twisting in the air leaves a gymnast blind to their surroundings, unable to figure out where the ground is and how to land safely.

Former gymnasts explained just how bad the vault could've ended, telling Deanna Hong, a producer for Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts, it could've lead to an injury, or something much worse.

"One former US elite gymnast I talked to said that if it was someone other than Simone Biles who had made that same error, they would have certainly blown a knee, at minimum," Hong tweeted. "Another said if it had happened to her instead of Simone, 'I probably would have ended up paralyzed.'"