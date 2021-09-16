Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

The 24-year-old withdrew from the team final after her first vault of the competition went wrong, with experts and Biles herself revealing that she was lucky to escape without serious injury. Almost immediately after she stepped off the mat, Biles exited the floor altogether before it was officially announced that she'd withdrawn from the competition. She later returned to cheer on her teammates, who went on to win the silver medal.

Biles then withdrew from the individual all-around final, an event for which she was highly favored as the reigning Olympic champion. However, citing a mental block (known as "the twisties" in gymnastics) that could be dangerous and leave her injured, Biles stepped down. Her USA teammate, Sunisa Lee, went on to win gold.