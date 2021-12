Jason Koerner / Getty Images

In an interview late last year, Shawn said Camila was his "forever person," revealing that they'd already spoken about getting married.

"I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff, then I kind of check out a little bit," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I really think when you know, you know. She's been one of my best friends since I was 15 years old. I dunno, at the same time, I know we're really young, so I don't wanna jump insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and know that you've found your person."