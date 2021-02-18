Serena Williams Stopped A Press Conference And Left The Room In Tears After Questions And Rumors About Her Retirement

Al Bello / Getty Images

Margaret Court, the woman who currently holds the record for Grand Slam titles, won most of them at the Australian Open (11) at a time when professional players rarely entered the draw.

Serena already holds more Grand Slam titles than any other player — including men — since the inception of the Open Era. She won her 23rd Grand Slam title while pregnant and holds the record for most prize money in the women's game with close to $100 million (for reference, No. 2 on that list is her sister Venus, with just over $40 million in prize money). There are countless other records too. She even has a damn trophy room in her house — bigger than the average apartment no less — that still doesn’t fit them all in.

Without a doubt, she is an icon and legend of the sport, regardless of whether she clinches her 24th major or not. She's already cemented her legacy — the rest is just a cherry on top.