Christine Quinn Shut Down "Sick" Rumors That She Faked Her Pregnancy On "Selling Sunset" And Used A Surrogate After She Was Accused Of Setting "Unrealistic Expectations" For New Moms

"This is seriously so hurtful."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on November 29, 2021, at 11:42 a.m. ET

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn has shut down rumors that she faked her pregnancy and instead used a surrogate, responding to the claims in a bunch of social media posts.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The 33-year-old staple of the Netflix reality show raised eyebrows during the latest season when she appeared to recover from a traumatizing birth within days, with her costars making numerous comments about her appearance.

Netflix

In almost every episode of Season 4, Christine was complimented by her costars and friends, with many pointing out that she looked like she'd never even been pregnant in the first place.

"Look how tiny you are," Amanza said after Christine made her first appearance since giving birth. 

"I still can't get over the fact that you just had a baby three weeks ago," Maya said in another episode. "Like, I love you, but I also hate you."

And in another episode, when Christine went to view a house "two weeks" after giving birth in a crop top and "stripper heels," newcomer Vanessa joked: "Look at you! When did you have this baby?! Honestly, I think you lied to me."

"I was doing pilates and yoga, standing on my head, doing inversions, up until pretty much I gave birth," Christine said during a confessional on the show. "I was doing my best to just, you know, stay in shape, be healthy. Then I was like, 'I'll get liposuction after if I need to.'"

Netflix

Christine went on to recount her traumatizing birth experience, revealing to costars Amanza and Vanessa that she arrived at the hospital fully dilated and needed an emergency C-section.

Netflix

"They said his heart rate's going down," Christine said, explaining that her son was in the wrong position and had the umbilical cord wrapped around him. "All I hear is, 'Emergency C-section, let's go, let's go, let's go!’ With no epidural."

"Then when we were doing the emergency C-section, my heart rate was going down, the baby's heart rate was going down," she continued. "One of the nurses went up to [Christine's husband] Christian and was like, 'You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.'"

"I just remember before I went under the anesthesia, hearing that the baby's heart rate was going down and they were afraid it was gonna stop," Christine said in an emotional confessional. "That's the last thing I heard until I woke up. So it was a nightmare. It was literally a nightmare."

However, it seems that some viewers of Selling Sunset questioned Christine's experience, or even if she'd been pregnant at all, pointing to the fact she appeared to be doing yoga and exercising within days of the emergency C-section.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Christine posted a screenshot of a direct message she'd received which accused her of faking her pregnancy and setting unrealistic standards.

"Why did you fake your pregnancy?" the message read. "It's totally okay to admit to having a surrogate but don't set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn't even carry the baby yourself. It's deceitful and a shame."

In response to the DM, Christine captioned the screenshot: "K y'all are beyond fucking sick."

Responding to accusations and supposed evidence about faking her pregnancy, which had been circulating on Reddit, Christine once again slammed the claims on Twitter, posting videos of her working out while pregnant as proof that she hadn't faked her bump.

In another tweet, she called for people to apologize for spreading the rumor, adding: "This is seriously so hurtful."

In response to one scene where she appeared to be doing yoga after giving birth, Christine claimed that it had been edited wrong and she'd actually been pregnant at the time.

Netflix

"I never worked out after my C-section," she tweeted. "Are you smoking Crack? Where did you read that? The yoga scene I was pregnant. It took me 4 months till I could even start yoga again."

The scene in question was made to seem as if it'd been filmed after Christine had given birth, featuring a conversation between her and Davina seemingly discussing which of their costars had reached out to congratulate her on the birth of her baby. However, looking back at the scene, Christine's stomach is never shown and she's only ever filmed from behind or shoulders up. 

Christine added that Season 4 of Selling Sunset had been filmed over a six-month period, despite the seemingly shorter timeline that aired.

Appearing to put the rumors to bed once and for all, Christine then posted a picture taken after the birth of her son Christian, thanking the doctor who helped deliver him.

Instagram: @thechristinequinn

"I can't believe my little angel is almost 7 months!" she said in the caption. "Where does the time go?!"

Dr. Steve Rad reposted the photo on his own Instagram story, marking the location as Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA and writing: "Thank you for trusting us with your care. We love your beautiful family."

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is airing on Netflix now.

