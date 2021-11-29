Christine Quinn Shut Down "Sick" Rumors That She Faked Her Pregnancy On "Selling Sunset" And Used A Surrogate After She Was Accused Of Setting "Unrealistic Expectations" For New Moms

Netflix

In almost every episode of Season 4, Christine was complimented by her costars and friends, with many pointing out that she looked like she'd never even been pregnant in the first place.

"Look how tiny you are," Amanza said after Christine made her first appearance since giving birth.

"I still can't get over the fact that you just had a baby three weeks ago," Maya said in another episode. "Like, I love you, but I also hate you."

And in another episode, when Christine went to view a house "two weeks" after giving birth in a crop top and "stripper heels," newcomer Vanessa joked: "Look at you! When did you have this baby?! Honestly, I think you lied to me."

