Selena Gomez Told The Story Of Her Met Gala Tanning Fail In 2018 And Explained She Knew She Was "Gonna Get Eaten Alive" For It

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The gala always takes place on the first Monday in May, but was postponed due to the pandemic and will instead hit New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13.

The theme of this year's annual event is American Fashion, with the dress code for those hitting the red carpet being described as "American Independence". The gala will be co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka.