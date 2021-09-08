 Skip To Content
Selena Gomez Told The Story Of Her Met Gala Tanning Fail In 2018 And Explained She Knew She Was "Gonna Get Eaten Alive" For It

"This is going to be terrible 'cus I'm gonna get eaten alive about this."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 8, 2021, at 9:58 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez is no stranger to the Met Gala red carpet, but in a recent YouTube video, she revealed that not all of them have been a success.

Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Taking part in Vogue's Beauty Secrets segment for the second time, the 29-year-old told the story of one particular moment back in 2018 that saw her up and leave once she realised what had happened.

Vogue

You might remember the 2018 Met Gala for its "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.

Karwai Tang / Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Standout stars of the night included Zendaya, Blake Lively, and (of course) Rihanna.

Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images

For the event, Selena chose an angelic dress by Coach which included the proverb "a woman who fears the Lord is a woman who shall be praised" in her handwriting. But it wasn't the dress that was the problem...

George Pimentel / Getty Images

"For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color, so put on some of this tanning lotion," Selena explained in the video. "It looked really beautiful and very even."

Vogue

However, things didn't quite go according to plan when the tanning lotion began to get darker and darker, with Selena only realizing what had happened when she took her seat inside the event.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I'm at the Met Gala – basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events," she said. "I'm walking trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I'm completely orange. I was like, 'This is going to be terrible 'cus I'm gonna get eaten alive about this.'"

But proving to have a sense of humor about it at the time, Selena posted a video to Instagram apparently running out of the Met Gala to find her car. She hilariously captioned it "Me when I saw my pictures from MET" alongside a shrugging emoji.

"I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there," she finished her story. "I'm literally just hauling ass to get to my car."

The Met Gala itself has been absent since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the prestigious event will finally make its return four months later than usual.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The gala always takes place on the first Monday in May, but was postponed due to the pandemic and will instead hit New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13. 

The theme of this year's annual event is American Fashion, with the dress code for those hitting the red carpet being described as "American Independence". The gala will be co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. 

You can watch Selena's full video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets here.

