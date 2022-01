Paramount Pictures

Over the three-day weekend since Scream's release on Friday, the fifth instalment of the franchise earned more than $30 million in the US alone. According to reports, it also took a further $18 million internationally.

Back in 2011, Scream 4 was something of a commercial flop, taking home $38 million in the US and a further $59 million internationally, making it the poorest performing movie of the franchise at the time and the only one not to breach the $100 million mark.